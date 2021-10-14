 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News