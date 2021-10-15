Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The fo…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston S…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area …