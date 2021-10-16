 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

