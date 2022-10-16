The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
