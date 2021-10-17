Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
