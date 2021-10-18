Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston S…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to rea…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be …