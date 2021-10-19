 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

