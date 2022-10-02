Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
