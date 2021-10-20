Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.