Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.