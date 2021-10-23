Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
