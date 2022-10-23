It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It look…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfa…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatur…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures i…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …