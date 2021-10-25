Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.