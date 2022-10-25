Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Sal…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatur…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures i…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem…