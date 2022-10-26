 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

