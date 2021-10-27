 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News