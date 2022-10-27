Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Sal…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wedn…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem…