Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.