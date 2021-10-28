 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News