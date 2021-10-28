Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Sale…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It s…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …