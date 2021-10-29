Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It s…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in…