 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News