 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News