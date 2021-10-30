Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday's f…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It s…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…