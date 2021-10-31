Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday's f…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The Win…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will se…