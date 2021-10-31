 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

