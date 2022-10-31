Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It sh…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. T…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Sale…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Sal…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild t…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F.…