Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

