Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.