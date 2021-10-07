Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.