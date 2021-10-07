The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
