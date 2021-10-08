 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

