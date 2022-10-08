 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

