Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
