Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV inde…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expec…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high tempe…