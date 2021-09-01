Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.