Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 deg…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead,…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot tem…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Generally fair. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepar…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Ho…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.