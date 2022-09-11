 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

