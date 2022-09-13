The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's we…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and vari…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a q…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Generally fair. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepar…