Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph.