Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.