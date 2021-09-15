Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.