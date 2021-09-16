Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.