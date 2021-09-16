The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
