Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's we…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and vari…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a q…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks …