 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News