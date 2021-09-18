Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.