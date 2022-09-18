The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and vari…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks …