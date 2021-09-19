 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News