Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
