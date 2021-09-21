Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
