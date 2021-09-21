Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.