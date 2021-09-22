Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The UV index…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are pre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Loo…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Win…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% c…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 m…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomor…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. …