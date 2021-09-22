Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.