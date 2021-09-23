 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News