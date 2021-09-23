Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.