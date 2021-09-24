Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.