Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.