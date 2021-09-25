 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

