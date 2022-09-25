Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
