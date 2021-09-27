Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.