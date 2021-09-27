The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are pre…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees toda…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cl…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 m…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Winston …
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. …
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.