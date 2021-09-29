The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
