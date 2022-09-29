Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.